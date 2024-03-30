A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Harvard sees 5% drop in applications following antisemitism, plagiarism scandals

Continues to face setbacks over tarnished reputation

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 30, 2024 at 2:05pm
(NEW YORK POST) – Undergraduate applications to Harvard University dropped this year following a chaotic period that saw the historic Ivy League school’s once-stellar reputation tarnished by antisemitism and plagiarism scandals.

Harvard announced Thursday it received 54,008 applicants for the class of 2028, down 5% from the year before. This marks the fewest applications to the storied, 387-year-old Massachusetts institution since 2020, which coincided with the start of the COVID pandemic.

But Harvard tried to put a positive spin on the data, stressing that this was the fourth consecutive year that the university had received more than 50,000 applications. “Beyond another strong applicant pool, we are delighted by the stunning array of talents and lived experiences the class of 2028 will bring with them from throughout the United States and around the world,” William R. Fitzsimmons, dean of admissions and financial aid, said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

