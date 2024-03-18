A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CEO of car-rental giant quits after EV push goes bust

Company selling off 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 18, 2024 at 10:23am

(Photo by YRKA PICTURED on Unsplash)

(FOX BUSINESS) -- Hertz, one of the four largest car rental companies in the world, is replacing its CEO after the company reversed its bet on electric vehicle (EV) rentals over increasing costs.

Stephen Scherr will step down as Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s chief executive officer and member of the company’s Board of Directors effective March 31, the company announced Friday. Scherr led Hertz for just over two years after spending nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs.

Scherr's resignation comes as the car rental company struggles with the higher repair costs and low demand for EV rentals.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







