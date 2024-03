Jonathan Cahn has spoken at the United Nations and Capitol Hill and has been called a prophetic voice to this generation. He’s the author of "The Harbinger," "The Mystery of the Shemitah" and his latest New York Times best-seller, "The Book of Mysteries." He leads Hope of the World ministries, and the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel in Wayne, New Jersey. To get in touch or find out more, go to HopeoftheWorld.org and Facebook Jonathan Cahn Official Site.