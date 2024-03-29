The hidden truth in battle over books in American schools

(ISSUES AND INSIGHTS) – In the ongoing debates surrounding book bans in American schools, there is one narrative that continues to dominate the discussion – that those who oppose the presence of certain materials in school libraries are nothing more than “book banners,” seeking to censor and restrict the free exchange of ideas.

Last year, a controversy surrounding a Miami educational institution captured global attention, as reports emerged claiming that the renowned poem recited by Amanda Gorman at President Joe Biden’s inauguration had been prohibited within its walls. However, a more thorough examination of the situation reveals a different narrative altogether.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

In reality, the K-8 school in question opted to relocate Gorman’s masterful work from the elementary section of its library to the middle school division. This measure was not taken with the intent to censor the piece, but rather as a strategic choice to align the poem with the appropriate age group.

Read the full story ›