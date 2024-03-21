High school brochures urge Jewish students not to apply to Ivy League

(NEW YORK POST) – A group combating anti-Semitism has mailed a brochure to all high schools in the New York City metropolitan region urging them to discourage Jewish students from applying to Cornell University because of perceived Jew hatred on campus.

“Considering Cornell? Cornell is not a safe place for Jewish students,” the group Alums for Campus Fairness claims in the brochure.

Cornell, the leafy Ivy League university in upstate Ithaca, is among the New York colleges being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education over complaints of anti-Semitism and Islamophobia on campus.

