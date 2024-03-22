A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

High schoolers walk out as adults push transgenderism

Protest reportedly sparked a counter protest

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 2:15pm

(BREITBART) – High school girls and boys are protesting the official push for shared restrooms at John Jay High School in Wappingers Central School District in New York State.

Students at John Jay High School staged a walkout on Monday in protest of students being allowed to use restrooms of the sex they identify with, rather than their actual biological sex, according to a report by Spectrum News 1.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“A bunch of people from our school, John Jay, feel uncomfortable,” John Jay High School student Shauna Neilan told the outlet. “We want to change that and give them their own spaces to make us more comfortable and them more comfortable.” The protest reportedly sparked a counter protest that consisted of both adults and students in support of students using restrooms designated for the opposite sex.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







High schoolers walk out as adults push transgenderism
You don't need to go to college to find your dream job, 'degree free' entrepreneur says
GOP lawmakers introduce bill banning DOD use of China-linked tutoring service
MTG files motion to vacate against Speaker Johnson after bipartisan spending deal
Premature baby who weighed as much as a can of Coke is now doing great
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×