Hispanic voters 'overwhelmingly trust' Trump on border security, immigration

CNN Data Reporter Harry Enten described how former President Donald Trump held a massive advantage over President Joe Biden on the issue of immigration Wednesday night.

Biden has only a 32.6% approval rating on his handling of immigration, according to the RealClearPolling average of surveys from Feb. 21 to March 19. Enten noted that the situation changed drastically from the 2020 election.

“This is one of the trend lines that I think really tells the story that is the difference between this election and the 2020 election,” Enten told CNN host Anderson Cooper. “So, if you ask voters, who do you think would do a better job handling border security and immigration, what do we see? We see that back in 2020, it was basically a dead even split, right? Joe Biden was slightly favored, but not overwhelmingly. And of course, he has slightly won the election, not overwhelmingly so.”

“Look at where we are today. In a Marquette University Law School poll that was put out last month, look at that advantage that … Donald Trump has on immigration and border security,” Enten continued. “It’s near 30 points. This is a tremendous change that’s going on and it’s no wonder that Donald Trump is running on immigration and he’s not just running on it in the Republican primary, he’s running on it in the general election and I also think that’s why there hasn’t been quite the backlash that you might expect over Trump’s comments, some of which I, of course, wouldn’t make, and it is because that voters at this particular point are quite concerned about immigration and they trust Donald Trump on this particular issue.”

U.S. Border Patrol has reported more than 6.6 million encounters with illegal immigrants since the start of fiscal year 2021, including over 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022. Biden reversed multiple policies initiated by Trump on his first days in office.

“So, you know, might think that Hispanic voters might be the types of folks who would have a backlash against Donald Trump’s remarks, right? Ain’t the case,” Enten told Cooper. “If you ask Hispanic voters, who do they trust more on border security and immigration, overwhelmingly, they trust Donald Trump more, by a tremendous margin. Look at that, 49 percent to 24 percent and that is in line with what we are seeing in the polls in general amongst Hispanics, right?”

“Joe Biden won them overwhelmingly back in 2020, won them by over 20 percentage points, Democrats normally carry them overwhelmingly,” Enten continued. “If you look at the polling right now, an average of polling amongst Hispanic voters, who did they choose in the ballot test? It’s barely Biden, Biden by about two points. It would be the smallest margin for any Democratic candidate among Hispanic voters, basically throughout history, since we started polling the gosh darn thing. So, the fact is, at this point, there is no backlash and at this point, I don’t see one coming.”

Enten’s comment caused Cooper to look down and shake his head slightly.

“Gosh darn, Harry Enten,” the CNN host said.

