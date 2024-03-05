Hitler had 'obvious reasons' for Holocaust, says Palestinian official

(JNS) -- Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had “obvious reasons” for ordering the extermination of European Jewry in the Holocaust, as Jews “planned to take control of Germany,” a Palestinian official stated last month, according to a translation provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Yasser Abu Sido, an official in P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction, told Egyptian TV on Feb. 23 that “several European, American and Arab officials have said that an Israeli attack against the Palestinians in Rafah would constitute a no lesser crime than the Holocaust.”

“I am not a fan of Hitler, but when Hitler perpetrated the Holocaust, he had obvious reasons,” Abu Sido then stated.

