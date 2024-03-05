A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith Israel WorldWND VIDEO

Hitler had 'obvious reasons' for Holocaust, says Palestinian official

Claims Jews had 'planned to take control of Germany'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:38am

(JNS) -- Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had “obvious reasons” for ordering the extermination of European Jewry in the Holocaust, as Jews “planned to take control of Germany,” a Palestinian official stated last month, according to a translation provided by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

Yasser Abu Sido, an official in P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction, told Egyptian TV on Feb. 23 that “several European, American and Arab officials have said that an Israeli attack against the Palestinians in Rafah would constitute a no lesser crime than the Holocaust.”

TRENDING: Trump devastates Haley in another state ahead of Super Tuesday

“I am not a fan of Hitler, but when Hitler perpetrated the Holocaust, he had obvious reasons,” Abu Sido then stated.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Morally reprehensible': Senators rip FEMA on poor handling of illegal immigrant travel
Hitler had 'obvious reasons' for Holocaust, says Palestinian official
Jerusalem recalls U.N. envoy over alleged cover-up of Hamas sex crimes
White House silent after former Border Patrol chief says Biden 'never had 1 conversation' with him
France becomes first nation to enshrine abortion as a constitutional right
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×