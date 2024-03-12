A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions

Hollywood stars reportedly move, don't want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids'

'For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 11, 2024 at 8:17pm

(FOX NEWS) -- Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly moved their two young daughters out of Los Angeles to avoid them growing up "around other celebrity kids."

A source told People magazine that the "Barbie" actor and Mendes moved "a bit further north," away from Hollywood. The celebrity couple share two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source told the outlet. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hollywood stars reportedly move, don't want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids'
Are whole-body deodorants safe? What to know before using them
WATCH: Da'Vine Joy Randolph says 'God is so good,' honors mother after winning Oscar
Daryl Hannah shares why she tried to avoid kissing Tom Hanks in famous film
Israel destroying Hamas amid international fury and skepticism
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×