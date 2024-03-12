Hollywood stars reportedly move, don't want girls to 'grow up around other celebrity kids'

(FOX NEWS) -- Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have reportedly moved their two young daughters out of Los Angeles to avoid them growing up "around other celebrity kids."

A source told People magazine that the "Barbie" actor and Mendes moved "a bit further north," away from Hollywood. The celebrity couple share two daughters: Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7.

"For them, the most important job is their girls. Everything else comes second," the source told the outlet. "And their girls are thriving. They left L.A. to live a bit further north, away from Hollywood. They didn't want the girls to grow up around other celebrity kids."

