Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Hostage talks hit snag as Hamas sticks to maximalist demands

Terrorist group insists on 'permanent ceasefire'

Published March 26, 2024 at 1:08pm
(JNS) -- The Hamas terrorist group told mediators on Monday night that it was sticking to its demands for a “permanent ceasefire,” hours after praising the passing of a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for a temporary halt to fighting in Gaza.

Israel “did not respond to any of the basic demands of our people and our resistance [Hamas]: a comprehensive ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced and a real exchange of prisoners,” the terror group said.

The terrorist organization further claimed that “[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and his extremist government bear full responsibility for thwarting all negotiation efforts and obstructing reaching an agreement so far.”

