House Republicans introduced legislation Thursday to counter the Chinese Communist Party and to address threats posed by the People’s Republic of China.

The legislation, HR 7476, is also known as the Countering Communist China Act and covers a number of policy fronts, including trade, intellectual property, defense and the promotion of human rights, according to a fact sheet and press release from the Republican Study Committee (RSC). The legislation calls for a free-trade agreement with several countries in the region, including Taiwan, the Philippines, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“For years, Congress has been operating under the guise of friendship with – and dependence on – China, but the reality is that the CCP poses a greater threat to American sovereignty than any modern adversary,” RSC Chairman Kevin Hern said in the release. “We must treat the CCP like the threat they are, and use every tool at our disposal to combat their influence in our schools and our government.”

“This bill targets the CCP in a comprehensive and vigorous way, putting American safety and economic security first,” Hern continued. “It’s the strongest legislation against the CCP ever introduced to Congress, and for good reason. It’s time for Congress to take real action to protect Americans from the CCP and pass the Countering Communist China Act!”

The bill calls for imposing sanctions on Chinese officials and entities until the United States government determines that overdoses and death from the drug have dropped by 98%. Overdoses killed over 100,000 Americans in 2021, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The CCP dictatorship in China run by Xi Jinping threatens global security, endangers our allies and is destroying the future of the people of China,” Republican Rep. Joe Wilson of South Carolian said in the release. “I am grateful to support this important effort by the Republican Study Committee to counter the CCP and root out their malign influence in our education system and our economy.”

The legislation also targets Chinese-made electric-vehicle batteries prohibiting the Department of Defense from using them on bases and prohibiting the use of federal funds to purchase Chinese-made electric vehicles or components.

