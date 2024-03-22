A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Houthi cruise missile hits Israel in ominous first

Iran-aligned militants have repeatedly launched attacks on international commercial shipping

Published March 22, 2024 at 5:50pm

(Pixabay)

(NEWSWEEK) – Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile launched from the Red Sea which landed near Eilat, in what marks the first time a projectile fired from the Iranian-backed group has struck Israel's territory.

The Iran-aligned militants have repeatedly launched drones and missiles at international commercial shipping in the region since November, in what they say is in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military assault in Gaza.

Previously, missiles and drones fired from Yemen had hit neighboring countries or were intercepted by air defenses. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday it had tracked a "suspicious aerial target" which it confirmed was a cruise missile, The Times of Israel reported. No damage or injuries were caused and Newsweek has contacted the IDF for comment.

Read the full story ›

