HealthSCENTS INSENSIBILITY

Huge percentage of millennial men constantly fear they have brutal body odor

'It's a concern for guys who aren't quite sure how to address it beyond their armpits'

Published March 19, 2024 at 9:11pm

(Photo by Tyler Nix on Unsplash)

(STUDY FINDS) -- It stinks to smell, especially for young men, it seems. A new survey is shedding light on the self-consciousness American millennial men experience when it comes to body odor. The poll of 2,000 millennials, reveals that an overwhelming 72 percent of men feel anxious about how their body smells on a daily basis.

The survey, commissioned by Old Spice Total Body Deodorant and conducted by OnePoll, breaks down just how much men fear their body odor is stinking up the office. Overall, 52 percent worry that they smell bad without being aware of it, and 51 percent express uncertainty about how to address their body odor.

Despite these concerns, 59 percent of respondents stated that they would appreciate someone informing them if they were giving off an unpleasant odor.

Read the full story ›

