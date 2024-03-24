A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Human sweat may hold key to curing Lyme disease

500,000 Americans suffering from tick-borne ailment

Published March 24, 2024 at 7:13pm
Published March 24, 2024 at 7:13pm
Robert Hays portrays a nervous pilot in 1980's 'Airplane!' (Courtesy Paramount Pictures)

(STUDY FINDS) -- A cure for Lyme disease could be on the horizon thanks to a protein in human sweat. This research, conducted by scientists from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University of Helsinki, opens up the potential for new preventive measures and treatments for the 500,000 Americans suffering from the disease, particularly for those whose infections do not respond to traditional antibiotics.

Lyme disease, primarily caused by ticks carrying the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, can lead to symptoms such as fever, headaches, and fatigue. A unique bulls-eye rash is a telltale sign that someone has been bitten by a disease-carrying tick. While antibiotics are typically effective in treating the infection, a small portion of patients experience persistent symptoms.

“This protein may provide some protection from Lyme disease, and we think there are real implications here for a preventative and possibly a therapeutic based on this protein,” explains study senior author Michal Caspi Tal, a principal research scientist in MIT’s Department of Biological Engineering, in a media release.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







