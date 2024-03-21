The hunt for those rascally pro-Trump NYC firemen

Do we need to be sent to re-education sessions if we choose to boo instead of applaud?

Members of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) booed Attorney General Letitia James when she recently took the stage at a ceremony commissioning new FD chaplains. Everyone makes mistakes, but when comparing the booing firemen to Letitia James, the only mistaken ones were those who gave Letitia her law degree.

Letitia is not normally part of these events, but was invited.

After the booing "incident" the firemen chanted, "Trump, Trump, Trump." The entire "incident" lasted seconds. Leticia told the crowd, "Oh c'mon, we're in a house of God. Simmer down." Perhaps instead of booing, the firemen should have run for the hills as the Scripture teaches:

"When ye therefore shall see the abomination of desolation … stand in the holy place … Then let them which be in Judaea flee into the mountains:" (Matthew 24:15-16)

Letitia James standing behind a pulpit in the holy place certainly brings to question whether we have an abomination standing where it ought not.

Everything would've been fine, if the firemen were chanting "River to the sea" concerning the Gaza war and putting red paint all over the Capitol building, or if they'd rioted in a police precinct and set all the vehicles on fire. Those things would've been allowable, but to boo a person who abuses power and to chant, "Trump" is totally unallowable, at least for an Orwellian Fire Department.

Now, the department has launched an investigation. Jim Long, FDNY spokesman stated, "Nobody is hunting anyone down." Jim missed the memo, because a memo was handed out "at firehouses across New York City that said the FDNY's Bureau of Investigation and Trials (BITS) is combing through video to identify those who took part in the behavior."

Continuing, the memo stated, "Firefighters 'should understand that BITS is gathering video and identifying members that brought discredit … to the department. … We want members to come forward. They will come to HQ to be educated [on] why their behavior is unacceptable."

The memo said, "When you're not on duty, feel however you want about politicians. …Vote. Protest. That's your right. But don't do it on the job's time, on other members' time, or on their families' time. Do it on your own time."

Questions for the memo writer: "Why was Letitia James invited? Is she a fireman? Is she connected to the fire department in any way? Why was Letitia at this event at all?"

She had no business being there, and it is surprising that everyone just didn't walk out, for when she opens her mouth, she has nothing that over 70 million Trump voters want to hear. During times of political unrest, inviting Letitia anywhere is inviting a problem. So, whoever invited Letitia knew what they were doing.

Comments keep being made that, "We're looking into those who clearly broke department regulations."

What department regulations? Trying to find these "regulations," the only FDNY regulations one discovers online concern how to do the job of being a fireman. There is nothing concerning sitting quietly and listening to a power-abusing, fact-misconstruing, loudmouth "public servant" in a position of power she does not deserve. Maybe these are the "unspoken" regulations, only applied "when needed."

Staten Island Republican Councilman Joe Borelli, believes that this hunting of people "is a retaliation by the department that is unwarranted, and if there are rules to be violated, I would say that retaliating against fire department personnel and their families at an extracurricular function is the problem."

The term "extracurricular" means "being outside the usual duties of a job or profession." How many of these firemen were actually "on duty"?

More council members are coming to the aid of the firemen, like Councilwoman Joann Ariola. She stated, "There should be no retribution for this. This isn't the first time that booing happened. Mayor [Bill] de Blasio was booed by the police department on multiple occasions, and we all saw what happened to the police department during the de Blasio administration and how it was destroyed and dismantled. And we cannot let tenants from that administration do that to our firefighters."

As of March 12, no firefighters had turned themselves in to be "re-educated." "Ariola said that the firefighters should be protected under the Constitution. … 'They absolutely should not lose their jobs. This was their First Amendment right.'"

The firemen's union head stated that "no one has been charged with a violation yet. It is unclear what exact violation the firefighters could be accused of or how they could be reprimanded. The FDNY has a catch-all subjective clause about 'unbecoming conduct' that may be used in this situation."

Staten Island attorney Louis Gelormino, who along with partner Mark Fonte, of F&G Legal Group, has offered to represent the fire department. He stated, "I think we are making a mountain out of a molehill."

Gelormino stated, "Let's put this into perspective: It was a smattering of boos when Letitia James took the stage. It wasn't a real outpouring. … And it was about 15 or 20 seconds of Trump chants. That's all."

Should firemen consider a walkout? Perhaps Letitia needs to apologize for being somewhere where she had no business being. Perhaps the woke commissioner, who was booed and jeered at the St. Patick's Day parade, Laura Kavanagh, needs to be fired for not supporting men who put their lives on the line with every fire alarm.

It was firemen who ran into the World Trade Towers to save lives. It was firemen who had to fight the fires of the more than 500 riots called "peaceful protest" during the "2020 summer of love" where entire areas of cities were burned. In comparison, what has Letitia done?

Maybe we need to defend people who help our society, instead of defending the ones doing wrong and possessing the biggest mouths. Just a thought.

