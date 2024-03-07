A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD

Hypervaccinated man received COVID jab 217 times for 'personal reasons'

Scientists now interested in studying his body's response

Published March 7, 2024 at 1:09pm

(INDEPENDENT U.K.) – Scientists are studying a “hypervaccinated” man who has reportedly received a record 217 Covid-19 jabs. The man had dozens of vaccines “for private reasons” over a period of 29 months, according to a study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The 62-year-old, from Magdeburg, Germany, had “no signs” of ever being infected with the virus that causes Covid-19 and had not reported any vaccine-related side-effects, the researchers from University of Erlangen-Nuremberg said.

Academics heard about the man in a newspaper report and asked if they could study his body’s response to the multiple jabs. “We learned about his case via newspaper articles,” Dr Kilian Schober said.

