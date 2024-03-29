Ideology expressed by ex-justice on Supreme Court blasted as 'bunk'

Stephen Breyer, who sat on the U.S. Supreme Court for nearly three decades before resigning in 2022, has written a book, like so many others who come out of the Washington, D.C., swamp, and is on a tour promoting it.

As part of those interviews, he's lashed out at the rest of the court for overturning the faulty and unconstitutional Roe v. Wade decision that created a "right" to abortion, and also promoted his personal ideology of a changeable U.S. Constitution.

And he's getting blasted, in a house editorial at the Washington Examiner, for his warping of the nation's foundation document.

"The learned justice says his method of judging is needed as a model for successors because 'the world does change,' so if the court doesn’t interpret the Constitution as evolvable, too, 'we will have a Constitution that no one wants.' Therefore, he says repeatedly, his method 'involves purposes, consequences, values, and sometimes much more.'

"This sounds high-minded and reasonable, but it is bunk. Even worse, it is a power grab subject to no limiting principle, especially when he goes into an open-ended 'much more' phase. Breyer treats as paramount the jurist’s subjective assessment of 'values and sometimes much more,' as if he possesses Olympian wisdom about such matter above that of mere mortals. This would turn representative democracy into an elitist oligarchy, a rule by nine supposedly wise men and women, against America’s constitutional design that deliberately separates, disperses, and blends power in multitudinous ways intended to safeguard liberty."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Should the Constitution be adjusted to circumstances? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Breyer quit the court at a time when Joe Biden was able to push Ketanji Jackson, a far-left ideologue adored by leftists, onto the bench.

The Examiner noted that Breyer's comments suggest he basically puts judges "above the law."

Breyer's writings claim to make a case for using "pragmatism," or adjusting the Constitution to circumstances, rather than reading it as it was originally written.

"What Breyer’s suggestion amounts to is the anti-democratic idea that judges should be free to twist what the law says to suit their own prejudices — that is, they should be above the law rather than servants of it."

The piece explained what America's founders set up: "In a republic, applying 'values' and trying to create the right 'consequences' is the job not of judges but of the people’s elected representatives, or of the people themselves. The Constitution, as fundamental law enacted by the people, is supreme. Statutes written via representative procedures are next. The reason judges, ultimately Supreme Court justices, are final arbiters of what the law means is not because they possess superior moral or value-based perspicacity, but because they are supposed to be the most learned in parsing the words of laws to ensure they are applied faithfully. Jurists are supposed to be guided and humbly governed by the words of the law, not by willful masters over them."

It continued, "Breyer’s 'pragmatism' … invites the mischief of judicial willfulness, unmoored from objective restraints, applied by nine people acting as philosopher kings."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!