IDF arrests 480 Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists at Shifa Hospital

(JNS) -- Israeli forces arrested 480 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists as part of the battle at the Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City that has gone on for almost a week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

In addition, troops located weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the medical facility.

צוות הקרב של חטיבה 401 וכוחות שייטת 13 בפיקוד אוגדה 162 נלחמים במרחב תוך הימנעות מפגיעה באזרחים, חולים, צוותים רפואיים וציוד רפואי. הלוחמים עצרו כ-480 איש אשר אומתו כמחבלים המשויכים לארגוני הטרור חמאס והג׳יהאד האיסלאמי>> pic.twitter.com/IPTchRr7P8 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 24, 2024

Meanwhile, Hamas announced the death of Yagev Buchshtab, 34, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7 along with his wife. Rimon Kirsht Buchshtab, 36, was released on Nov. 28 as part of a deal brokered by Qatar and the United States.

