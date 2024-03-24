A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Israel World

IDF arrests 480 Hamas, Islamic Jihad terrorists at Shifa Hospital

IAF strikes 65 targets in northern and central Gaza, drone lab destroyed

Published March 24, 2024
Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip in March 2024 (IDF photo)

Israel Defense Forces troops in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, March 23, 2024 (IDF photo)

(JNS) -- Israeli forces arrested 480 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists as part of the battle at the Shifa Hospital compound in Gaza City that has gone on for almost a week, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

In addition, troops located weapons and terrorist infrastructure in the medical facility.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced the death of Yagev Buchshtab, 34, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7 along with his wife. Rimon Kirsht Buchshtab, 36, was released on Nov. 28 as part of a deal brokered by Qatar and the United States.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







