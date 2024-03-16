IDF: Hamas weapon depot destroyed, over 250 terrorists killed in recent weeks

(JERUSALEM POST) – In the last two weeks, the Nahal Brigade of the military has carried out a continued operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of over 250 terrorists and the destruction of weapons infrastructure crucial to Hamas's attacks on Israel, the IDF revealed Saturday morning.

Over the last two weeks, the IDF and Israel Air Force (IAF) have killed hundreds of terrorists in battle, aerial attacks, and tank fire. The Nahal Brigade carried out an operation in the Netzer Corridor in the center of the Gaza Strip, working in conjunction with the 601st Engineering Battalion to locate and destroy several parts of critical Hamas infrastructure.

In their collaboration, the teams destroyed rockets, ammunition depots, launchers, and many operating systems used by Hamas in their terrorist operations, the IDF reported.

