Israel World

IDF: Hamas weapon depot destroyed, over 250 terrorists killed in recent weeks

Destroying important weapon-making infrastructure

By Around the Web
Published March 16, 2024 at 3:22pm
Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip, Sunday, March 3, 2024 (IDF photo)

(JERUSALEM POST) – In the last two weeks, the Nahal Brigade of the military has carried out a continued operation in the center of the Gaza Strip, leading to the death of over 250 terrorists and the destruction of weapons infrastructure crucial to Hamas's attacks on Israel, the IDF revealed Saturday morning.

Over the last two weeks, the IDF and Israel Air Force (IAF) have killed hundreds of terrorists in battle, aerial attacks, and tank fire. The Nahal Brigade carried out an operation in the Netzer Corridor in the center of the Gaza Strip, working in conjunction with the 601st Engineering Battalion to locate and destroy several parts of critical Hamas infrastructure.

In their collaboration, the teams destroyed rockets, ammunition depots, launchers, and many operating systems used by Hamas in their terrorist operations, the IDF reported.

