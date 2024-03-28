Illegal alien accused of raping handicapped 14-year-old girl

It's a scenario that's being documented by U.S. authorities all too often: An illegal alien turns violent and attacks a girl or woman.

One high-profile case, among a multitude, is the murder of Lakin Riley on a college campus in Florida by a suspect who should not have been in the United States.

Now a case has erupted in Alabama in which an illegal alien is suspected of raping a "mentally incapacitated' teen.

The Post Millennial documented the details.

In Coffee County authorities say they have arrested Pablo Mendoza, 23 and in the country illegally, for an alleged attack on the 14-year-old.

"Mendoza was taken into custody by the Enterprise Police on Monday and was charged with first-degree rape following the incident on February 20th. Authorities stated that the teenager could not consent to the sex because she was 'physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,' according to WDHN-TV," the report said.

Scott Byrd, the sheriff, said in the report the suspect will remain behind bars without bond as the case develops.

The expectation is that he then would be deported.

The Post Millennial explained, "This comes after the death of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was allegedly murdered by an illegal immigrant who came across the border under the Biden administration. Many have criticized the Biden administration's refusal to adequately enforce the nation's southern border, which has seen record-high numbers crossing into the US since Biden took office in 2021. Texas Representative Wesley Hunt responded to a post regarding the incident on X, stating 'Joe Biden did this.'"

