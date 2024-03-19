American imam claims that right now, fall of Israel is 'imminent'

There long have been Islamists around the world who desire, even call for and predict, the destruction of Israel.

Now an adjunct professor at UC-Irvine, Osman Umarji, has joined that group, by insisting that the fall of Israel is now imminent.

He claims it's because Muslims now are acknowledging that Muhammad was a "warrior."

The details of Umarji's claims are documented in a video at the Middle East Media Research Institute.

The organization reports that Umarji is an "Islamic scholar" and teacher in the school of education at Irvine.

His ideology was revealed during a recent sermon at the Islamic Center of San Gabriel Valley.

His addressed included: "The occupation will never be the same [post October 7], the status quo has been shaken forever, and the future will be far different than the last 75 years have been. … We see the images [from Gaza] and we see the headlines and it makes many Muslims now question and ask from the depths of their heart: Was October 7 worth it, should the Muslims have resisted on October 7? Because it looks like the Palestinians are losing.

"So we can begin to change our perspective and not analyze things from a worldly perspective alone, but also drawing in a way of analyzing politics from the lessons of the Quran and the Sunna of the Prophet Muhammad. … The only way we can do this is if we analyze and go back to the raids of the Prophet Muhammad, a genre of the biography of the Prophet Muhammad, which has been largely forgotten by American Muslims in a post 9/11 world. This makes us incapable of addressing war, assessing conflict, when we no longer have knowledge of how the Prophet Muhammad was a warrior."

That, he said, is a consequence of the aftermath of 9/11, when Muslims hijacked four jets and crashed them into New York and Washington, killing nearly 3,000 innocent victims.

October 7 was when Muslim terrorists in Hamas invaded Israel and butchered, often in horrific manner, some 1,200 Israeli civilians.

After 9/11, he said, "Muslims have decided they were too scared, saying 'We don't want to speak about the fighting aspects of Islam.'"

But, he said, in Palestine, the people now have said, "You know what, we want to get back at this enemy of ours."

That then is followed by an attack on the IDF, typically, he said.

"They have in their history, just a few years ago, when they were able to exchange for just one IDF soldier – how many Palestinian prisoners of war. So that is perhaps what the Palestinians wanted. But Allah, He wanted something different. Allah decreed that this matter would be far greater than those – maybe smaller – aspirations."

It's doomed, he said of Israel, "The plot of Israel, their entire cause, has been weakened substantially, more so in the last 77 days [since Oct. 7], than it has been in the last 75 years of occupation. So all of this, my dear brothers and sisters, is part of victory. All of this is part of the dissolving of the Zionist state, and the ascension of the Palestinian state, or the Islamic State."

He pointed out the quick changes he's claimed to have seen: "[If you] asked the Muslim world, two and a half months ago, three months ago: 'Do you think that Israel could fall? Do you think that state could crumble?' They would say it is impossible, it has got an Iron Dome, you cannot shoot a missile at it, it has all global support, nothing could shake it. We just thought a few months ago that it was impossible, and now it seems very imminent, now it seems like a possibility. Why? Because people were willing to resist."

