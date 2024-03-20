Impeachment witness: Biden defenders are 'liars' 'without hesitation or remorse'

A House hearing on the possibility of impeaching Joe Biden turned wild on Wednesday with a key witness, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, accusing two Biden defenders in Congress, Reps. Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, of being "liars."

Further the witness, former Hunter Biden business association Tony Bobulinski, joked about whether he should "let Hunter go first," a pointed comment about the fact Hunter Biden refused to come to the hearing.

And he confirmed Joe Biden was part and parcel of the Biden family's "influence peddling" schemes that netted the family millions, and is a "serial liar and fabulist," Joe Biden's brother Jim is a "75-year-old man who cannot keep his lies straight," and Hunter a "chronic drug addict facing two indictments with 12 counts."

Raskin interrupted the opening statement to protest being called a liar.

Bobulinski, who worked as an associate with Hunter Biden several years ago on various deals, testified before one of the House committee's considering impeaching Joe Biden over his international business schemes that apparently involved selling access to foreign interests not always friendly to the U.S., including Russia and China.

Bobulinski said Congress is hearing two narratives. The first, "false" one is from Joe Biden, "a serial liar and fabulist now under this impeachment investigation for public corruption; his brother Jim Biden, a 75 year old man who cannot keep his lies straight, including under oath; and his son Hunter Biden, a chronic drug addict facing two indictments with twelve counts."

He said the other side is "the truth, confirmed by multiple Biden family business partners over many years and backed up by mountains of irrefutable evidence, including text messages, emails, documents and recordings."

"We keep hearing from certain corners that our 'democracy is at risk' and that 'democracy is on the ballot in 2024,' yet the same people preaching this mantra, who know better, continue to lie directly to the American people without hesitation or remorse. Representatives Dan Goldman and Jamie Raskin, both lawyers, and Mr. Goldman a former prosecutor with the Southern District of New York, will continue to lie today in this hearing and then go straight to the media to tell more lies. Hunter Biden’s defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, weaponizes letters to Congress to try to smear my name and misstate the cold hard facts in an attempt to save his powerfully connected client - and his father. I challenge Mr. Lowell to make those claims on national television so he can be held accountable for his lies."

Then he addressed directly what the committee is reviewing.

"I want to be crystal clear: from my direct personal experience and what I have subsequently come to learn, it is clear to me that Joe Biden was 'the Brand' being sold by the Biden family. His family’s foreign influence peddling operation – from China to Ukraine and elsewhere – sold out to foreign actors who were seeking to gain influence and access to Joe Biden and the United States government.

"Joe Biden was more than a participant in and beneficiary of his family’s business; he was an active, aware enabler who met with business associates such as myself to further the business, despite being buffered by a complex scheme to maintain plausible deniability. If there is no evidence of corruption - if Joe’s conduct and the conduct of his family were fully legal and proper - then why are they so dishonest about it? Not just slight misrepresentations of fact but deep untruths about the entire corrupt enterprise."

He also accused Hunter Biden of perjury in his previous, behind-closed-doors, interview with Congress, and provided testimony about his own interaction with Joe Biden that refuted Hunter's claims.

He also charged that Jim Biden was "untruthful" in his interview with Congress.

"There are many other examples of Hunter’s and Jim’s lies, which I am happy to discuss during my testimony here today, and I hope this committee will hold them accountable for their perjury before you," he said.

His opening statement continued, "How are the American people supposed to get the unvarnished facts and truth when the son and brother of Joe Biden are willing to perjure themselves to protect the family? I hope this Committee will hold Hunter and Jim Biden accountable for the perjury they have committed before you.

"Last but not least: why is Joe Biden blatantly lying to the American people? Why has he not simply leveled with the American people about all of the meetings, phone calls, emails and handshakes he has had with the Biden family’s U.S. and foreign business partners, including players from some of America’s most challenging adversaries such as China and Russia, as well as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania and others. If he were doing nothing wrong, why go through this insane exercise of obstructing and denying obvious facts?"

He said it's obvious that "the Bidens are guilty of foreign influence peddling, and they can't even get their stories coordinated."

He said the result of the Biden family's operations is that "the Chinese Communist Party through its surrogate, China Energy Company Limited, or 'CEFC' – a CCP-linked Chinese energy conglomerate – successfully sought to infiltrate and compromise Joe Biden and the Obama-Biden White House."

Congress already has confirmed that the Biden family got tens of millions of dollars from America's strategic opponents.

