(JNS) -- U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed his commitment to bring Israeli hostages home in his State of the Union address Thursday, spending 90 seconds supporting Israel and blaming Hamas for the atrocities it committed on Oct. 7 as well as for the war that followed.

“Israel has a right to go after Hamas,” Biden said.

But he devoted a significant part of the Middle East section of the speech to the Palestinians.

