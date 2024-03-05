Israel-Hamas war: Don't let the liars prevail

It is a truism that "fools refuse to believe truth, but are committed to believing the most preponderant of lies." Ergo, as the Apostle Paul wrote in his epistle to the Romans: "Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools" (Romans 1:22 KJV). At no time in history have these truths been more evident.

In my Dec. 18, 2023, syndicated column, "Biden will betray Israel on Obama's command," I wrote: "The stage is set for Biden to hide behind the United Nations and ultimately make continued aid to Israel, contingent upon her ceasing all military operations against the terrorists and ceding the Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Jerusalem to the Arabs."

This is exactly what is taking place right now. The headlines in the foreign press are aplomb, i.e., confident, with the assurance of manner and action the world governments are now taking.

We must pay attention to the pernicious liars and unmitigated fools, both of which live in delusional dystopia. The pernicious liars argue that Israel is the primary causal factor of all pain and suffering of Arabs everywhere, because Israel refuses to order their own demise, by handing over the Gaza Strip to the Arabs – a swath of land that has never belonged to the Arabs. The fools believe the Arabs are just a genteel agrarian group of people who want to get along and mean ol' Israel won't let them.

The Biden administration is airdropping supplies of every kind into Gaza. Ottawa confirmed that Canada is going to be airdropping so-called humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible. Lost in the Canadian announcement, is that it was made by the nation's international development minister, Ahmed Hussen – an Arab. Nicaragua has filed a case in the world court against Germany for helping Israel. And of course the United Nations, with the swiftness of the snake that it is, continues to publicly undermine Israel's right to defend herself.

Following the reasoning of the U.S. and Canada, the world was wrong not to airdrop military supplies, fuel and health supplies into Hitler's battlefield during Operation Barbarossa, Hitler's ill-fated invasion of the Soviet Union.

It should be unnecessary to point out that Israel didn't invade an Arab country. Arab countries invaded Israel with the financial aid and assistance of Iran. Obama and Biden made Iran's money available to them, and come election time voters need to remember that.

Sending aid and support into Gaza is a clear attempt to undermine Israel and the safety/security of the Jewish State. It's an offensive weapon to cast Israel in a bad light, when the Jewish leaders object. The spin will go: How can Israel be so savage as to deny food and bandages to wounded Arabs? The liberal media agitprop will show journalists on the ground with film of poor, dirty-faced little Arab children, crying because one or both of their parents and siblings are dead.

I refuse to be persuaded that the entire Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack upon Israel was not a plan brought to fruition behind secret doors with a wink and a nod from the Biden/Obama government. Do the math: Check the comings and goings of political players going backwards for three years prior to the attack and map where they've been. Then track the transfer of money to Iran and money that was handed out to other countries as foreign aid, and you will have a map of involvement.

We're supposed to believe that these desert marauders and goat herders were able to secretly plot, plan, finance and coordinate for a minimum of three years with such stealth as to raise no concerns or even a peep? I argue it is highly unlikely that without the stealth aegis of political actors in the U.S. and Israel's enemies around the world, the Oct. 7 terrorist attack could have taken place. As Sherlock Holmes so rightly said: "When you have eliminated all which is possible, then whatever remains, however improbable, must be the truth."

Israel is at war for its very existence, something Obama, Iran and many in the Middle East, foreign political structures, college campuses and elected political representatives in the U.S. would rejoice to see end.

War isn't nice. It's not friendly nor is it waged from a politically correct position. There are no injury timeouts, no medical timeouts and no meal breaks. War is ugly, bloody, and it has an inherent finality to it. The idea is to kill more of the enemy, faster than they kill you. War is, simply put, killing the enemy into submission/surrender.

It goes unaddressed that the Jewish people and other citizens of Israel are suffering pain as well. Israelis are not warmongering hordes lounging in the Mediterranean while they slaughter children and rape women for sport. Those are the actions of the Arab terrorists.

But, in order to turn world opinion against Israel, her enemies are trying to portray the appearance of reasonableness while acting out the contingencies to destroy Israel.

Regardless of what Biden et al. are saying publicly, the political deception is clearly recognizable.

