Israel WorldWARS AND RUMORS OF WARS

Israel spokesman suspended after testy exchange with British foreign secretary

'Is this the way allies speak to each other?'

Published March 20, 2024 at 7:43pm
Eylon Levy (Courtesy Haim Zach/GPO via Wikimedia Commons)

(JNS) -- An online argument between David Cameron, foreign secretary of the United Kingdom, and Eylon Levy, an English-language spokesperson for the Israeli government following Oct. 7, has led to the latter’s suspension.

“People in Gaza are in desperate humanitarian need. Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza,” Cameron wrote on social network X. “We continue to urge Israel to allow more trucks into Gaza as the fastest way to get aid to those who need it.”

Levy, whose account features more than 188,000 followers, responded in a post that he later deleted: “I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact the crossings have EXCESS capacity.”

