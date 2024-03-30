Israel warns Jews of 'no go countries' to avoid traveling to

(THE EXPRESS) – Israel's National Security Council has warned the country's citizens of places they should avoid traveling to due to increasing tensions in the Middle East. They warn that there has been a “continuous trend of heightened threats” against Israelis abroad.

Dozens of attacks against Israeli citizens have been reported while adding that the terrorist threats against Israelis and Jews are “extremely high.”

They said that these countries should be avoided: Turkey, Morocco, Egypt (including Sinai) and Jordan. The warning added that warnings also apply for connecting flights from Syria and Yemen.

Read the full story ›