Israeli scholar to Notre Dame audience: Hamas 'not morally equivalent' to the IDF

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – In a Monday speech to an audience at Notre Dame, Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony said Hamas’ surprise assault against Israel is “not morally equivalent” to the subsequent civilian collateral damage inflicted by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Calling Hamas’ actions “radically evil,” Hazony said higher education should not be defending the terror organization: “I feel like we’ve lost our humanity.”

Hazony, president of the Herzl Institute and chair of the Edmund Burke Foundation, ripped “elite universities” as being “captured by Neo-Marxist ideologues” which have been “the driving force” behind the current resurgence of antisemitism in the U.S., The Observer reports.

