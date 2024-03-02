A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Israel WorldGLOBAL INSECURITY

Israeli scholar to Notre Dame audience: Hamas 'not morally equivalent' to the IDF

'I feel like we've lost our humanity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 3:48pm
Jerusalem, Israel

Jerusalem, Israel

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – In a Monday speech to an audience at Notre Dame, Israeli scholar Yoram Hazony said Hamas’ surprise assault against Israel is “not morally equivalent” to the subsequent civilian collateral damage inflicted by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Calling Hamas’ actions “radically evil,” Hazony said higher education should not be defending the terror organization: “I feel like we’ve lost our humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Hazony, president of the Herzl Institute and chair of the Edmund Burke Foundation, ripped “elite universities” as being “captured by Neo-Marxist ideologues” which have been “the driving force” behind the current resurgence of antisemitism in the U.S., The Observer reports.

TRENDING: Hamas' plan for Israel

Read the full story ›

ADVERTISEMENT
Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Israeli scholar to Notre Dame audience: Hamas 'not morally equivalent' to the IDF
Donald Trump defeats Nikki Haley in Missouri caucus
The International Red Cross 'double cross' of Jewish people
Biden win nearly impossible if Electoral College ties
Biden is hemorrhaging blue-collar votes
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×