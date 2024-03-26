A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Ivy League changes mind: SATs no longer racist

'Colleges have discovered that GPA alone is inadequate to predict college success'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 26, 2024 at 7:05pm

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- After ditching standardized testing — in part by arguing they advance systemic race inequity — a parade of top universities recently announced they are reinstating the SAT requirement.

Three Ivy League schools — Yale, Brown and Dartmouth — all made the announcement in recent weeks. The University of Texas at Austin joined this month, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had already reinstated it in 2022.

After research and study, university leaders state they have found that a student’s future academic success can be measured most accurately with the presence of standardized tests such as the SAT and ACT entrance exams.

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







