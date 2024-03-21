A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsLIFE AND LEISURE

J.K. Rowling goes to war over article spreading lies about her daughter

'Lying about my kids is a new low, even by this website's subterranean standards'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 21, 2024 at 12:11pm
Author J.K. Rowling (Video screenshot)

Author J.K. Rowling

(DAILY WIRE) – “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling hit the warpath on Wednesday, threatening legal action after Wizarding News — a Harry Potter fan site that is dedicated to promoting the LGBTQ agenda and destroying Rowling — posted lies about her daughter.

Rowling posted a screenshot of @wizardingworld’s post — which alleged that her daughter hated her and had left the country to get away from her — and asked for help in getting the false story corrected.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Reminder that J.K. Rowling’s eldest daughter (the one with whom she was famously pregnant while writing Harry Potter) changed her last name to literally get away from Rowling and moved to Portugal,” the outlet claimed.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Swing-state Dem senator attempts to ram through $400,000 for trans-kids organization
Biden sues Apple amid antitrust crackdown
State bill would allow for campus carry
Biden announces latest batch of student-loan cancellations
Governor signs bill barring Diversity, Equity, Inclusion for public schools, universities
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×