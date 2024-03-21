J.K. Rowling goes to war over article spreading lies about her daughter

(DAILY WIRE) – “Harry Potter” creator J.K. Rowling hit the warpath on Wednesday, threatening legal action after Wizarding News — a Harry Potter fan site that is dedicated to promoting the LGBTQ agenda and destroying Rowling — posted lies about her daughter.

Rowling posted a screenshot of @wizardingworld’s post — which alleged that her daughter hated her and had left the country to get away from her — and asked for help in getting the false story corrected.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“Reminder that J.K. Rowling’s eldest daughter (the one with whom she was famously pregnant while writing Harry Potter) changed her last name to literally get away from Rowling and moved to Portugal,” the outlet claimed.

Read the full story ›