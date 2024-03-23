J6 committee accused of threatening witness

One of the biggest talking points that Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 committee, which essentially worked to blame President Donald Trump for the riot that day in 2021, used was that Trump refused to authorize National Guard troops to protect the Capitol.

Only he didn't. Evidence now shows he told Democrat officials that he would authorize up to 10,000 to be on hand that day.

But that evidence apparently was suppressed by Pelosi's committee, which in large part was led by anti-Trump GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who shortly later was booted from Congress by her own voters.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

And now we know how much that committee apparently wanted that information hidden.

A report from the Post-Millennial reveals that the committee "threatened" an official when he confirmed Trump had called for the Guard to be present.

Did the J6 committee threaten a witness? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

"Chris Miller said that when the J6 committee would 'make his life hell' if he kept going on TV to talk about the J6 case. He said it was clear Liz Cheney was running the show," the report explained.

Miller is Trump's former acting Defense Secretary and confirmed the threat about what would happen to him if he "kept on claiming that Trump authorized" the Guard.

"Miller spoke to the Daily Mail about the allegations and said when he would go on TV interviews to recount his experiences with Trump calling for the National Guard, the J6 panel would bring him in for hours at a time for additional testimony," the report said.

Miller confirmed that an interview he did in 2022 with Sean Hannity and Trump-era National Security official Kash Patel "hit a nerve" with Pelosi's hand-picked committee.

"The two of us were on [the Fox News show] and the next day my lawyer got a call from the Jan. 6 staff director – I forgot exactly who it was – but basically saying, very legalistic: 'Well, if your client has additional information he wants to share, we'd be happy to have him re-interviewed,'" Miller confirmed.

"It was more that latent threat of: 'If you want to keep going on TV, we're gonna drag you in here again for additional hours of hearing testimony.' So that was the nature of that whole thing," he said.

Miller said the fear he experienced from the threats caused him – for a time – to stop speaking on the issue.

"I wasn't communicating with anybody, because I knew any interactions I had on it would result in me having to… acknowledge that I'd been in communications with other people. And then that just sort of opens up a whole can of worms with the investigators that I just didn't want to do."

The evidence now appears to show that while Trump suggested the troops, Democrats running Congress at the time refused to accept his suggestion, and their choice left the building vulnerable to those who later vandalized it.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!