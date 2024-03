(FOX NEWS) -- Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg are more in love than ever as they celebrate their 10th anniversary this year.

During a recent interview with People, the 51-year-old television personality gushed over the romantic gesture that the 54-year-old singer makes for her every week. McCarthy revealed that Wahlberg sends her flowers each Monday.

"Every week," she stressed. "He's never missed a Monday, in 10 years. He treats me like a queen."

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

