Jerusalem recalls U.N. envoy over alleged cover-up of Hamas sex crimes

(JNS) -- Israel has recalled its ambassador to the United Nations, accusing the international organization of attempting to ignore a report on sexual violence by Hamas terrorists during the group’s Oct. 7 onslaught on the northwestern Negev.

“Despite the authority granted to him, the U.N. secretary-general did not order the convening of the Security Council in light of the findings, in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted on Monday night.

My comment on the special report released today by the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Armed Conflict, Pramila Paten: It took the United Nations five months to finally recognize the sexual crimes committed on October 7th during Hamas’ massacre. Today, with the… pic.twitter.com/RP5zOHZQrF — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) March 4, 2024

TRENDING: Trump devastates Haley in another state ahead of Super Tuesday

Katz’s announcement came as U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten delivered her findings following a fact-finding mission to Israel.

Read the full story ›