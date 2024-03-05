A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jerusalem recalls U.N. envoy over alleged cover-up of Hamas sex crimes

'Reasonable grounds to believe that such violence may still be ongoing against those still held in captivity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:25am
Shani Louk (Courtesy Israel Foreign Ministry)

(JNS) -- Israel has recalled its ambassador to the United Nations, accusing the international organization of attempting to ignore a report on sexual violence by Hamas terrorists during the group’s Oct. 7 onslaught on the northwestern Negev.

“Despite the authority granted to him, the U.N. secretary-general did not order the convening of the Security Council in light of the findings, in order to declare Hamas a terrorist organization and impose sanctions on its supporters,” Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz tweeted on Monday night.

TRENDING: Trump devastates Haley in another state ahead of Super Tuesday

Katz’s announcement came as U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten delivered her findings following a fact-finding mission to Israel.

Read the full story ›

Jerusalem recalls U.N. envoy over alleged cover-up of Hamas sex crimes
