A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education IsraelBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Jewish student kicked out of leadership post for opposing Hamas terror reinstated

'I knew exactly what I was doing'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 25, 2024 at 8:11pm
(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Justin Feldman, a Jewish grad student at New York University, was a member of student government in good standing when, after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,200 Israeli civilians, he submitted a resolution condemning the "Endorsement, Promotion, or Excusing of Civilian-Murder (Terrorism) in Academia."

The day Feldman submitted the resolution for ratification, Nov. 9, it was voted down by the student assembly. A different resolution, to protect pro-Palestinian actions and speech on campus, was passed.

That could have been the end of it. It wasn't.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jewish student kicked out of leadership post for opposing Hamas terror reinstated
'Politically weaponized': Republicans rip federally funded plan to have students register voters
Catfish mucus may hold surprising power to beat bacterial superbugs
Pets in peril? Humans transmit more viruses to animals than we catch from them
Distillery in Scotland using AI to create limited-edition whisky
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×