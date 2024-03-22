Jewish teacher punished for reporting Muslim student who praised Hitler

(HEADLINE USA) – A Maryland school system knowingly used false information to punish a Jewish teacher for reporting to her principal about a pro-Palestinian walkout of students praising Adolf Hitler and calling for the death of Jews.

Paint Branch High School Principal Pam Krawczel gave excused absences to students to walk out of class in protest of Israel in January 2024, praising them despite the Muslim Student Association (MSA) faculty sponsor informing her that some of the students made violent and genocidal remarks, according to the Daily Wire.

Krawczel then falsely suggested that the MSA faculty sponsor, Brooke Meshel, was the Daily Wire’s source, doxxed a child and took a photograph of students. Krawczel summoned Meshel and drafted a “Summary of Concern” memo for her file, expressing “concern about the article posted in the Daily Wire in which Ms. Meshel was said to be the source,” the Wire wrote.

