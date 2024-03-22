A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education IsraelBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS

Jewish teacher punished for reporting Muslim student who praised Hitler

Knowingly misrepresenting the facts

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:46pm

(Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/jordanholiday-2776500/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2063186">Jordan Holiday</a> from <a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2063186">Pixabay</a>)

(HEADLINE USA) – A Maryland school system knowingly used false information to punish a Jewish teacher for reporting to her principal about a pro-Palestinian walkout of students praising Adolf Hitler and calling for the death of Jews.

Paint Branch High School Principal Pam Krawczel gave excused absences to students to walk out of class in protest of Israel in January 2024, praising them despite the Muslim Student Association (MSA) faculty sponsor informing her that some of the students made violent and genocidal remarks, according to the Daily Wire.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Krawczel then falsely suggested that the MSA faculty sponsor, Brooke Meshel, was the Daily Wire’s source, doxxed a child and took a photograph of students. Krawczel summoned Meshel and drafted a “Summary of Concern” memo for her file, expressing “concern about the article posted in the Daily Wire in which Ms. Meshel was said to be the source,” the Wire wrote.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Jewish teacher punished for reporting Muslim student who praised Hitler
Biden's Gaza aid scheme puts troops at risk to appease voters
GOP rep slams door in face of pro-Palestinian protesters harassing him through halls of Congress
Feds showered state with tax dollars to fix homelessness. It keeps getting worse
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife has given out $4.8 billion in 'race and ethnicity' grants since 2020
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×