Joe Biden's answers simply 'not credible,' Hur testifies

Special Counsel Robert Hur, who earlier suggested not charging Joe Biden with federal crimes for keeping classified government documents as a "private" person, told Congress on Tuesday some of Biden's answers on the issue simply were "not credible."

The Daily Signal reported Hur testified before the House Judiciary Committee on his finding that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials” after his vice presidency.

But Hur recommended against charges because of Biden's "diminished faculties."

A Democrat asked Hur if there was reason to believe Biden lied during the investigation, to which Hur responded there were questions for which Biden's answers were "not credible."

Evidence shows Biden not only kept classified documents, but read from them to a ghostwriter working on a book, meaning Biden had a financial incentive to keep the government secrets.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., pointed to a transcript of Biden's answers where he denied sharing classified information. And Hur confirmed Biden's claim was "inconsistent with the evidence."



Gaetz noted, "It’s a lie is what regular people would say, right?"

Hur also said Biden's claim that the documents were "in filing cabinets that were locked or able to be locked" was "inconsistent" with the evidence.

The Daily Caller News Foundation noted former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy explained that Hur's report did not "exonerate" Biden.

"Prosecutors don’t exonerate people," McCarthy told "America Reports" co-host Sandra Smith. "The gig is that you look at the evidence that you have, and you decide whether you can prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt on all the elements of a criminal offense. The fact you draw a conclusion you don’t think you can get over the high proof hurdle does not mean either that the crime did not happen or the suspect did not do it. It just means you don’t think you can prove the case."

Hur was forced to fire back repeatedly when Democrats claimed his work deliberately caused a "political firestorm" because of his assessment of Biden as "diminished."

He said politics played no part in his work.

Hur also corrected Rep. Jamila Jayapal when she claimed Biden was exonerated in the report.

