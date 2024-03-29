Joe Biden's dogs injure federal employees, he thinks it's funny

Documentation from the federal government has confirmed that Joe Biden's dogs, while he's been in the White House, have attacked and bitten dozens of federal workers, including Secret Service employees, and at least one ended up hospitalized.

He thinks it's funny.

So he made a joke at a fundraiser for his campaign this week.

.@JoeBiden at the NY fundraiser: Harry Truman said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. I got one and it bit a secret service agent. — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) March 29, 2024

This got laughter in the room. https://t.co/fPrz8enaee — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) March 29, 2024

Should Biden own a dog? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

The Gateway Pundit immediately skewered him for his lack of concern over those injured by his dogs.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The report recalled, "The attacks by Commander and the Bidens’ previous Shepherd Major were so numerous and severe that each dog was exiled from the White House and Biden family–but only after news of the attacks leaked to the media."

The fundraiser, at which Barack Obama and Bill Clinton appeared, had tickets costing up to $500,000.

"Reuters reporter Nandita Bose reported the joke by Biden, “'@JoeBiden at the NY fundraiser: Harry Truman said if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. I got one and it bit a secret service agent,'" the report said.

And the Pundit noted the Bidens are "in your face" about "their vicious dogs" because they featured one on this year's official White House Easter Egg.

It was government watchdog Judicial Watch that uncovered 269 pages of records from the Secret Service confirming attacks on personnel by Biden's dogs.

Commander alone is blamed for 23 biting incidents, and legal experts have pointed out that had that dog been owned by someone else, they easily could have been found liable in civil court for damages from what amounts to a dangerous animal.

The Pundit reported, "After one incident, East Wing public tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to the blood on the floor from the attack in the area of the 'Booksellers.'"

The Pundit reported Judicial Watch's source reported Biden mistreated his dogs, punching and kicking them.

WND previously has reported on the documentation of the dog attacks, and their subsequent removal from the White House.

A report at the time confirmed "biting incidents" actually "terrorized Secret Service agents" and others.

A report then "explained famed dog behaviorist Cesar Millan had offered to try to help, but sources confirmed the Bidens refused to engage in 'any problem-solving discussions to protect the agents and [executive residence] staff.'"

In one attack situation, Biden essentially called a Secret Service agent a liar after his report of the attack.

Judicial Watch received 269 pages of records from Secret Service related to incidents of aggression by President Biden’s dog Commander, including at least 23 biting incidents. READ: https://t.co/dzOv6ihLHB — Judicial Watch ⚖️ (@JudicialWatch) March 25, 2024

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!