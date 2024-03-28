A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Politics U.S.IN MEMORIAM

Joe Lieberman, Al Gore's 2000 running mate, dead at 82

Longtime Connecticut senator was first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party's ticket

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 27, 2024 at 8:27pm
Joe Lieberman (Video screenshot)

Joe Lieberman

(POLITICO) -- Joe Lieberman, a longtime senator from Connecticut who became the first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party’s ticket, died Wednesday. He was 82.

Lieberman’s family stated that he died “due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed.”

Halfway through his 24-year Senate career, Lieberman was chosen as Al Gore’s running mate for the 2000 presidential election. The ticket lost one of the closest elections in American history. “No Jew had ever sought such a lofty office,” wrote the authors of “Jews in American Politics.”

Read the full story ›

