Joe Lieberman, Al Gore's 2000 running mate, dead at 82

(POLITICO) -- Joe Lieberman, a longtime senator from Connecticut who became the first Jewish American to be nominated on a major party’s ticket, died Wednesday. He was 82.

Lieberman’s family stated that he died “due to complications from a fall. He was 82 years old. His beloved wife, Hadassah, and members of his family were with him as he passed.”

Halfway through his 24-year Senate career, Lieberman was chosen as Al Gore’s running mate for the 2000 presidential election. The ticket lost one of the closest elections in American history. “No Jew had ever sought such a lofty office,” wrote the authors of “Jews in American Politics.”

