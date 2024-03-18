Jon Bon Jovi shares why he and former bandmate still don't talk: 'Not a word'

(ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY) -- Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora are "not in contact" since Sambora abruptly left the band in 2013.

Both Bon Jovi and Sambora appear, albeit separately, in the forthcoming Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story. Ahead of the doc's premiere in April, the singer is giving a little insight into his relationship with the band's former lead guitarist.

"We're not in contact because he's not in the organization any longer," Bon Jovi told Ultimate Classic Rock about Sambora. "Doesn't mean that there's not love forever, but it's 11 years ago that he just didn't show up anymore. And there were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know ... Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time. And then, again, there's a show that night. What are we gonna do?"

