Judge calls Willis 'unprofessional,' then sets conditions for her to continue on Trump case

A Georgia judge has determined that Fulton County DA Fani Willis was unprofessional and may well have benefited financially from hiring her paramour for more than $600,000 to develop an organized crime case against President Donald Trump but the Democrat can stay on the case if she severs links to her alleged lover.

Defense attorneys in the case had pointed out her longstanding relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she hired for two-thirds of a million dollars to attack Trump, and how she took trips to exotic locales with him.

However, the judge conceded that her claim to have reimbursed Wade in cash for the trips might be true, and he said she could remain on the case if she severed all ties to him.

Observers had speculated that to remove Willis entirely likely would have killed the DA's political claims against Trump and others.

TRENDING: Is Laken Riley's life worth less than George Floyd's?

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Fox News explained Judge Scott McAfee, in fact, gave Willis an ultimatum: step aside from the case or fire Wade.

The case is about Willis' claims of election interference and its evidence is based largely on a telephone call between Trump and state officials following the 2020 election count that likely was recorded illegally.

McAfee claimed the defendants didn't "meet their burden of proving that the district attorney acquired an actual conflict of interest in this case through her personal relationship and recurring travels with her lead prosecutor."

Is Fani Willis corrupt? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (778 Votes) 1% (6 Votes)

Of course, the ordinary standard for legal ethics is that even an appearance of a conflict is equally a problem.

The judge warned that the record now includes "a significant appearance of impropriety that infects the current structure of the prosecution team – an appearance that must be removed through the state's selection of one of two options."

He didn't explain how the district attorney could change past events that already provide that appearance of a conflict.

The evidence shows the defendants charged Willis benefited financially by hiring Wade as they were in a relationship when he was hired, and they would vacation together.

Wade and Willis, under oath, claimed they were not in a romantic relationship before he was hired.

Just a few days earlier, McAfee threw out multiple charges in the case, saying the prosecutors failed to adequately file them.

But the damage the scandal delivered to Willis' reputation was confirmed, with the judge slamming her "tremendous lapse in judgment" and for behaving in an "unprofessional manner."

His comments skewered her actions. "This finding is by no means an indication that the court condones this tremendous lapse in judgment or the unprofessional manner of the district attorney’s testimony during the evidentiary hearing."

And the judge confirmed that despite her protestations, Willis "may well have received a net benefit of several hundred dollars" from her decision to hire Wade.

The scandal was exploded into the public when Ashleigh Merchant, representing one of Trump's codefendants, charged that Willis and Wade had an "ongoing, personal relationship" even as Wade got paid more than $600,000 serving as special prosecutor on the case.

That filing claimed the two had "a personal, romantic relationship that has ultimately yielded substantial income to the special prosecutor."

The judge's ruling admitted that Willis may have gotten some income from her hiring of Wade.

Willis' testimony about her actions was directly contradicted by a friend who explained she was familiar with what went on in Willis' relationships, and then Willis testified she no longer considered the witness a friend.

Another witness for Willis said he was "speculating" when he confirmed in writing the extent of the Willis-Wade relationship.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!