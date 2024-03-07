Judge sets precedent protecting Christian organizations from trans agenda's funding demands

A federal judge in North Dakota has issued a ruling in a fight by the Christian Employers Alliance against the Joe Biden administration's bureaucratic demands that members provide insurance coverage for, and pay for, body mutilations for employees.

And while the ruling at hand concerns only the participants in the case brought by the CEA against the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and others, it undoubtedly will be cited as a precedent as similar fights develop under Biden's promotion of the transgender ideology.

The ruling from Judge Daniel Traynor orders the EEOC and Department of Health and Human Services to stop demanding the Christian employers following two mandates that would force them to fund Biden's "medically mutilating procedures."

Advocates of the transgender beliefs often insist that body mutilations, the surgical removal of body parts, is required to satisfy them.

TRENDING: State health agency responds to files exposing 'gender-affirming care'

Those requirements were determined to be in violation of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and in violation of the beliefs of the group members.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Mat Staver, whose Liberty Counsel has been involved in courtroom battles over related issues, explained, "All employers are protected by the Constitution to conduct their business according to their sincerely held religious beliefs. The government cannot simply ignore or overrule the rights of believers as protected by the First Amendment and the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This ruling confirms the broad protections available to people of faith to align their business conduct to their beliefs."

The CEA is a nonprofit network of Christian-owned organizations that works to protect religious freedom on behalf of Christian businesses and nonprofits.

Should Christian organizations be forced to pay for transgender surgeries? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

In the case, the CEA argued the EEOC and HHS were following Biden's transgender ideology and improperly enforcing sex discrimination laws.

The fact is the Biden administration multiple times has redefined "sex discrimination" in laws originally providing that men and women are treated equally to include transgenderism.

"The Biden administration argues that since these laws prohibit discrimination based on gender identity, they authorize the federal government to mandate employers who receive federal funding to physically perform or fund procedures, treatments, or counseling that attempt to change a person’s gender," Liberty Counsel reported.

But the judge found those demands to be in violation of the First Amendment.

"As noted in its Order Granting [an earlier] Injunction, this Court determined that if CEA had to comply with these mandates, its members would have to violate their sincerely held religious beliefs which is an impermissible exercise under the First Amendment and RFRA," the judge's ruling said.

"CEA’s sincerely held religious belief is that male and female are immutable realities defined by biological sex and that gender reassignment is contrary to Christian Values," he noted.

He pointed out that the government bureaucracies failed to show that, "even if the court were to accept the purpose for the mandates as a compelling interest," that forcing Christians to violate their faith was the "only feasible means" to achieve the goal.

"Because CEA and its members are losing freedoms guaranteed by RFRA, they have per se irreparable harm," the judge said.

And he noted pointedly that while the federal bureaucracies claim there's no harm because there's been no "action" against the CEA members, "the Supreme Court and Eighth Circuit have rejected similar arguments advanced in other cases."

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!