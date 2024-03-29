A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Election PoliticsELECTION 2024

Kellyanne Conway considers return to Trumpworld

Weighing offer to join Trump's 2024 team

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published March 29, 2024 at 5:00pm
Kellyanne Conway on Sept. 27, 2023 (Video screenshot)

Kellyanne Conway on Sept. 27, 2023

(AXIOS) – Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager-turned-spokesperson who made the phrase "alternative facts" famous, is considering a return to Trumpworld.

Driving the news: Conway is weighing an offer to join Trump's 2024 team, according to a person familiar with her thinking who wouldn't specify what that role would be or who made the offer.

Conway — a fixture on Fox News — is using her direct access to Trump while working outside his campaign to try to have a voice in his thinking about what he'd do in a second term.

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







