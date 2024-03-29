Kellyanne Conway considers return to Trumpworld

(AXIOS) – Kellyanne Conway, the former Trump campaign manager-turned-spokesperson who made the phrase "alternative facts" famous, is considering a return to Trumpworld.

Driving the news: Conway is weighing an offer to join Trump's 2024 team, according to a person familiar with her thinking who wouldn't specify what that role would be or who made the offer.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Conway — a fixture on Fox News — is using her direct access to Trump while working outside his campaign to try to have a voice in his thinking about what he'd do in a second term.

Read the full story ›