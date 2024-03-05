'She knew Jesus': Laken Riley's grieving mom breaks silence

(FAITHWIRE) -- The mother of slain Augusta University student Laken Riley broke her silence over the weekend, taking to Facebook to offer an inspiring, faith-filled message while also detailing her daughter’s Christian faith.

In a series of posts, grieving mom Allyson Phillips said it would be easy to lose “faith in mankind” after Riley’s Feb. 22 murder, an event she called a “senseless and avoidable tragedy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Phillips said God has guided her family through everything they’ve faced in recent days, and expressed gratitude for the support and love she and her family have been given by their community.

Read the full story ›