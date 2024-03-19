'This lady is dangerous': Supreme justice says 1st Amendment 'hamstrings' govt.

The arguments before the Supreme Court this week over a case challenging the Biden administration's collusion with tech companies to censor the ideas and messages that he doesn't like has revealed one justice holding a stunning perspective.

She's worried that the First Amendment, which was written to hamstring the government from censoring ideas, messages and speech, hamstrings the government's agenda to censor ideas, messages and speech.

"My biggest concern is that your view has the First Amendment hamstringing the federal government in significant ways in the most important time periods," Ketanji Jackson, a Joe Biden appointee, told lawyers representing plaintiffs who sued over the censorship scheme that involved the Biden administration working with tech companies to silence some information.

She continued, "And so I guess some might say that the government actually has a duty to take steps to protect the citizens of this country, and you seem to be suggesting that that duty cannot manifest itself in the government encouraging or even pressuring platforms to take down harmful information."

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The issue arose during the COVID-19 pandemic, the lethal virus that most likely emerged from a Chinese lab that was experimenting on how to make viruses more lethal and more transmissible.

It killed millions around the globe.

But there were multiple controversies over government-mandated shots, and alternative treatments. The Biden administration worked to suppress any criticism of the shots, which have since proven to have triggered hundreds of thousands of cases of side effects that ranged up to death.

Is Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Jackson dangerous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (245 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

Further, it demanded the suppression of alternative treatments that have proven in many cases to be effective.

Jackson told lawyers representing those whose ideas were censored: "So can you help me? Because I'm really – I'm really worried about that because you've got the First Amendment operating in an environment of threatening circumstances from the government's perspective, and you're saying that the government can't interact with the source of those problems."

A report at Fox News reported, "Social media users were shocked and slightly bemused" at her perspective on the First Amendment, which specifically bans government censoring ideas and speech.

The case, Murthy v. Missouri, has plaintiffs challenging Biden's administration’s alleged coordination with Big Tech to censor certain messages.

Fox reported the case stemmed from a lawsuit "brought by Republican-led states Missouri and Louisiana that accused high-ranking government officials of working with social media companies 'under the guise of combating misinformation' that ultimately led to censoring speech on topics that included Hunter Biden’s laptop, COVID-19 origins and the efficacy of face masks — which the states argued was a First Amendment violation."

One problem is that some of what the Biden administration claimed was "misinformation" actually was accurate, and some of what it claimed was accurate actually was "misinformation."

The report said Jackson appeared to suggest the government can violate the First Amendment in some circumstances.

Fox and Friends Weekends co-host Will Cain confirmed, "Hamstringing the government is THE POINT of the First Amendment!"

And California state Rep. Bill Essayli, in the report, confirmed, "That’s literally the point of the Bill of Rights. The government’s powers derive from, and are subservient to, the rights of the People."

"I would be more concerned if the First Amendment did not hamstring the government in significant ways," said Reason senior editor Robby Soave.

And, Fox said, podcaster Tim Pool turned blunt: "This is not funny This lady is dangerous."

"WOW. The person who doesn’t know what a woman is, also doesn’t know what the First Amendment is," The Libs of TikTok account posted on social media. The social media influencer cited Jackson's refusal to answer, during her confirmation hearing, what is a woman is.

The report noted, Tim Young, a comedian, explained, "The same justice who doesn't know what a woman is ... doesn't understand what the First Amendment was written for...Does this come as a shock to anyone?"

"Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Fox News Digital Jackson was 'absolutely right' about the First Amendment restricting the government," the report said.

"It is hamstringing, and it's supposed to. The whole purpose of the Constitution is to protect us from the government, and the government exists to protect our rights. But here, the federal government is ignoring our First Amendment protections and weaponizing the federal government to silence our voices," Bailey said.

WND SPECIAL REPORT – "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS": From the Biden administration's enthusiastic support for amputating body parts of troubled children, to its obsession with bringing as many millions of illegal aliens, terrorists and Chinese soldiers as possible into America, it is increasingly clear that many of this nation's current leaders are, to put it plainly, stark raving mad.

Indeed, psychiatric experts are finally documenting how the symptom profiles of scary conditions like "Borderline Personality Disorder" and "Narcissistic Personality Disorder" PERFECTLY MATCH today's top leaders.

One groundbreaking peer-reviewed study published in 2023 documents how left-wing extremism is closely associated with "psychopathic tendencies." Likewise, retired psychiatrist Brad Lyles, M.D., explains how "one way of understanding the increasingly outlandish beliefs and behaviors of the left is through the lens of Borderline Personality Disorder." And one of America's top forensic psychiatrists, Lyle Rossiter, M.D., described Barack Obama's mental state as "Malignant Narcissistic Personality Disorder."

Consider a typical description of sociopathy: "Sociopaths are often well-liked because of their charm and high charisma, but they do not usually care about other people. They think mainly of themselves and often blame others for the things that they do. They have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly. They seldom feel guilt or learn from punishments." Remind you of anyone?

From Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to their presidential Cabinet – including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra – all of these people "have a complete disregard for rules and lie constantly."

But it's not just Democrat leaders. Multiple surveys now show how rank-and-file Democrats are TWICE as likely to be diagnosed with a mental disorder as Republicans – from depression to bipolar disorder to schizophrenia to narcissistic personality disorder. All this and much more is stunningly laid out in the March edition of WND's critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, "IT'S TRUMP VS. SWAMP PSYCHOPATHS." Don't miss it – you will see the whole political-cultural-spiritual war raging in the U.S.A. in a whole new light.

WHISTLEBLOWER is available in both the popular print edition and a state-of-the-art digital version, either single issues or discounted annual subscriptions.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!