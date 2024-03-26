Lawmakers predicting terror attack on U.S. possible after Moscow hit

It took only hours after a terror group attacked Russia, killing more than 100 people at a concert venue, for multiple American lawmakers to warn that such an atrocity is possible on American soil.

"It's sort of like we're going back to that old playbook where history repeats itself," explained Rep. Mike McCaul, the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. "And that's why the fall of Afghanistan, the way it was done, and the way we left it with no ISR capability, that intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, puts us in danger, where this is a new battleground training group for ISIS."

The criticism of the way Joe Biden abandoned Afghanistan, leaving hundreds of Americans in the hands of terrorists there, as well as tens of billions of dollars worth of American war machinery, followed on the heels of an attack by ISIS-K, an offshoot of ISIS, on a Russian concert hall, leaving at least 137 dead.

McCaul made his comments even as Russian officials hunted for bodies still remaining in the hall outside Moscow where four armed gunmen shot and killed civilians, before setting the building on fire.

And McCaul was not the only one concerned, according to a report from Just the News.

Asked whether a similar attack could happen in America, McCaul said, "I think so," and then noted there is concern over such attacks in Europe, too.

On Sunday, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said during a network interview FBI Director Christopher Wray "confirmed to him that a trafficking network exists that smuggles illegal aliens with ties to the Islamic State into the United States, raising the threat of a Moscow-style attack here."

Critics of Biden's open borders policy long have criticized it for leaving American vulnerable to terror attacks. Literally millions of illegal aliens have entered the U.S. since Biden took office and canceled a long list of security measures, including a border wall, put in place under President Donald Trump.

"They’ll do it here in the homeland," Rubio said in the report. "I think we should be very concerned as the FBI director confirmed to me that there is a wing – there is a trafficking network out there that specializes in moving people. They do it for profit, moving people and migrants around the world, including across our southern border, who have links to ISIS."

The senator noted, "I think common sense tells you, if they run a trafficking network of people, they would most certainly use it to move operatives into the United States. So, I’m not claiming there’s an imminent threat to the U.S., but I am saying that border situation and that existence of that network is a threat to the United States."

