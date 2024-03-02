A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.FEARS OF THE FUTURE

Leaving 'hotel California': Business owners torn over exodus share stories of 'how bad' things really are

67% of employers want to move their HQ out of Golden State

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published March 2, 2024 at 1:52pm
Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California (Pixabay)

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco, California

(FOX BUSINESS) – California's businesses share the same "headache," being personally torn between closing their doors or moving to other states over high crime and taxes.

"I have considered moving to a different state," Flavio Carvalho, an attorney and law firm founder in the San Francisco Bay area, told Fox News Digital. "I don't agree with the direction California is going, and I hate the fact that I am forced to support it through my taxes."

"We have wanted to move for at least the last three to four years," Bulletproof Pet Products CEO and CFO Cherie Falwell also said. "Especially since Biden has been president. Things were already expensive here. Now they are so expensive we can hardly afford to do business. However, moving is expensive, and with interest rates on homes, it is difficult to move."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
