Left goes into overdrive with Trump Derangement Syndrome

(FRONT PAGE MAG) – The Left is more crazed than ever with Trump Derangement Syndrome. Debunked conspiracy theories such as Russiagate and the relentless lawfare campaign conducted against Donald Trump, the former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election, are not enough to satiate the appetites of the Trump-haters. They want to see him in jail and ruin him financially while trying to marginalize any persons whoever worked with or supported Donald Trump as extremists determined to destroy democracy.

For example, the Left has been salivating at the prospect of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ seizure of Mr. Trump’s prime properties to enforce the judgment against him in Attorney General James’ civil fraud case. Mr. Trump faced the prospect of losing his properties if he could not arrange a nearly $500 million bond in time to cover his liability while he appeals the New York court ruling against him.

Squad leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) claimed there was a significant “risk in not seizing these assets.” She lives in an alternative universe.

