Leftist editor rage-quits when video game website decides to focus on games, not politics

Furious after parent company redirected focus to what customers want

By Around the Web
Published March 23, 2024

(Unsplash)

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – For a number of centrist and conservative-leaning gamers, the mere existence of the far-left games site Kotaku has always been a peculiar issue. Despite nominally being a pop culture/video game site, Kotaku has always given off the air that it actually hates gamers and video games. At the very least, the site certainly looks down on them.

That vibe stems from the way the site has had no real qualms about sneering down at any gamer/pop culture consumer who doesn’t fall strictly in line with the site’s far-left leanings.

For example, even when the site is lauding something — like the “Halo” television series in this example — it’s done with an accusatory and haughty tone.

Read the full story ›

Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







