Leftist editor rage-quits when video game website decides to focus on games, not politics

(WESTERN JOURNAL) – For a number of centrist and conservative-leaning gamers, the mere existence of the far-left games site Kotaku has always been a peculiar issue. Despite nominally being a pop culture/video game site, Kotaku has always given off the air that it actually hates gamers and video games. At the very least, the site certainly looks down on them.

That vibe stems from the way the site has had no real qualms about sneering down at any gamer/pop culture consumer who doesn’t fall strictly in line with the site’s far-left leanings.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For example, even when the site is lauding something — like the “Halo” television series in this example — it’s done with an accusatory and haughty tone.

Read the full story ›